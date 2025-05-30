Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Sales rise 318.86% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 213.46% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.86% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.63% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 419.26% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.331.75 319 25.344.88 419 OPM %30.1524.00 -22.6143.24 - PBDT2.230.60 272 6.393.02 112 PBT2.210.59 275 6.343.00 111 NP1.630.52 213 4.752.31 106

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

