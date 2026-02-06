Associate Sponsors

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 67.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 9.87% to Rs 180.39 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 67.57% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 180.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 200.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales180.39200.15 -10 OPM %17.7126.51 -PBDT24.6746.14 -47 PBT14.2637.21 -62 NP9.1028.06 -68

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

