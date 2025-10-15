Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels launches its premium lifestyle hospitality brand 'ATHIVA'

Chalet Hotels launches its premium lifestyle hospitality brand 'ATHIVA'

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
To debut with ATHIVA Resort & Spa, Khandala (previously known as The Dukes Retreat)

Chalet Hotels (CHL) announced the launch of ATHIVA Hotels & Resorts, a premium lifestyle hospitality brand debuting with over 900 keys across six hotels. Derived from the Sanskrit word for abundance and to a great extent, ATHIVA, a proprietary brand of CHL, is built on the ethos of joy, sustainability, and wellness, delivering the assurance of the expected, and the joy of the unexpected.

The brand makes its debut with the transformation of the iconic The Dukes Retreat in Khandala, now reimagined as ATHIVA Resort & Spa, Khandala. Featuring 147 rooms, including 11 elegant suites, this property embodies refined luxury, authentic local experiences, and responsible practices, positioning itself as a sanctuary of premium living.

Alongside this hotel, Chalet has identified five additional properties to transition to ATHIVA, over a period of time. These include a fully renovated business hotel in Navi Mumbai, The Resort at Aksa Beach, a K Raheja Corp Group Hotel and three greenfield projects under developmenttwo in Goa and one in Thiruvananthapuram. With more than 900 keys committed at launch with plans to double capacity within three years, ATHIVA represents a strategic lifestyle hospitality rollout in India, leveraging the brand strength of Chalet Hotels with a bold, experience-first vision for the future of travel.

