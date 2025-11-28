Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 606.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 3553.80 crore

Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 606.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 781.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 3553.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3386.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3553.803386.5037.8438.24-192.00-365.30-606.20-781.20-606.20-781.20

