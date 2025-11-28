Muthoot Housing Finance Co standalone net profit rises 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 120.25 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Housing Finance Co rose 10.47% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 120.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.120.2592.8463.8965.6615.2713.2912.9811.759.718.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News