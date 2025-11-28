Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit declines 98.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 93.09% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Gunny Chem Tex India declined 98.28% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.09% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.273.9129.6389.260.083.490.083.490.063.49

