Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 730.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 24.52% to Rs 3384.10 crore

Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 730.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 673.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 3384.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2717.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3384.102717.70 25 OPM %38.3840.85 -PBDT-319.10-310.60 -3 PBT-730.50-673.10 -9 NP-730.50-673.10 -9

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

