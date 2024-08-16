Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 730.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.52% to Rs 3384.10 croreNet Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 730.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 673.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 3384.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2717.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3384.102717.70 25 OPM %38.3840.85 -PBDT-319.10-310.60 -3 PBT-730.50-673.10 -9 NP-730.50-673.10 -9
