Stratmont Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 211.03% to Rs 35.80 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.03% to Rs 35.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.8011.512.630.260.70-0.050.59-0.200.44-0.22

