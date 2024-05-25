Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 80.74% to Rs 14.08 crore

Net Loss of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.74% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.86% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 95.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.087.79 81 95.2793.73 2 OPM %-5.33-34.92 --1.29-1.38 - PBDT-1.28-0.24 -433 0.961.01 -5 PBT-1.28-0.24 -433 0.960.94 2 NP-0.96-0.16 -500 0.720.70 3

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

