Sun Pharma features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Sun Pharma has qualified in the Top 5% of pharmaceutical companies assessed by S&P globally for this Yearbook.

Within respective industries, this Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. This recognition attests to Sun Pharma's commitment to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its businesses.

