Sun Pharma Q4 PAT rises 34% YoY to Rs 2,656 cr

The pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 33.77% to Rs 2,654.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,984.47 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 10.14% to Rs 11,813.33 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 10,725.57 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 2,917.16 crore, registering a growth of 21% on YoY basis. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 101.64 crore during the period under review.

During the quarter, EBITDA (including other operating revenues) grew 8.3% year on year to Rs 3,035.2 crore. EBITDA margin was at 25.3% in Q4 FY24 as against 25.6% posted in Q4 FY23.

India formulations sales were at Rs 3,707.8 crore for Q4FY24, up 10.2% YoY and accounted for 31.4% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

US formulation sales were $476 million for Q4 FY24, recording a growth of 10.9% over Q4 FY23 and accounted for about 33.5% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Taro posted Q4FY24 sales of $165 million, up by 12.5%. Excluding the impact of GTN adjustments, sales growth was high-single digit. Net profit for Q4FY24 was $15.1 million.

Formulation sales in Emerging Markets were $245 million for Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 10.8% over Q4 last year and accounted for about 17.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales of rest of the world (RoW) market sales were $196 million during the quarter, up 2.5% YoY and accounted for approximately 13.8% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

For Q4 FY24, external sales of API were at Rs 415.80 crore for Q4FY24, rising 2.7% YoY. The company said that it continues to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption for key products.

Consolidated R&D investment for Q4FY24 was at Rs 900 crore as compared to Rs 665.70 crore for Q4 last year.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 13.01% to Rs 9576.38 crore on 10.35% increase in revenue to Rs 47,758.45 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director, said, During FY24, two of our businesses surpassed USD 1 billion in annual sales, namely global specialty and emerging markets. This achievement of critical mass in key markets is a testimony to several years of hard work put in by respective teams. We shall continue to build our specialty portfolio and invest further to gain scale across our businesses.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders.

Further, the board has also approved the appointment of Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of the company, as the chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The scrip declined 1.95% to end at Rs 211.55 on the BSE.

