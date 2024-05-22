Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.47% to Rs 29.66 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 17.22% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.47% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.07% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 113.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.6626.85 10 113.4496.23 18 OPM %12.4711.69 -11.445.86 - PBDT4.195.45 -23 14.628.65 69 PBT3.544.89 -28 12.146.20 96 NP2.743.31 -17 9.174.45 106

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

