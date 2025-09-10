Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seafood exporters rally as Trump-Modi trade talks resume

Seafood exporters rally as Trump-Modi trade talks resume

Sep 10 2025
Shares of aquaculture-focused companies surged on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled fresh momentum in negotiations to resolve trade frictions between the two countries.

Avanti Feeds jumped 11.81%, Apex Frozen Foods rallied 16.85%, and Coastal Corporation advanced 3.88% as investors cheered the renewed talks. The gains came after Trump said Washington and New Delhi would resume discussions aimed at addressing tariff barriers.

The shares of these export-oriented firms had earlier taken a heavy beating after the US raised tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50%, citing New Delhis continued purchases of Russian oil. Trumps latest remarks, however, lifted sentiment on hopes that the two countries may finally conclude a long-awaited tariff deal.

Prime Minister Modi echoed Trumps optimism, saying the negotiations could unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership and secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both nations.

Sep 10 2025

