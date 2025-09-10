Textile exporters rally on hopes of easing India US trade barriers

Shares of textile exporters jumped on Wednesday as optimism grew around renewed India US trade negotiations aimed at resolving tariff frictions.

The rally was sparked by upbeat remarks from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress of talks. Trump said he was certain there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion in trade discussions with India, while Modi echoed that sentiment, calling the US a natural partner and highlighting the limitless potential of the India US partnership.

Indo Count Industries (up 20%), Welspun Living (up 9.54%), Gokaldas Exports (up 7.74%), Vardhman Textiles (up 6.17%), Trident (up 4.34%), Arvind (up 3.88%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (up 3.24%) and Raymond Lifestyle (up 1.51%) gained sharply.