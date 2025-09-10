Textile exporters rally on hopes of easing India US trade barriers

Shares of textile exporters jumped on Wednesday as optimism grew around renewed India US trade negotiations aimed at resolving tariff frictions.The rally was sparked by upbeat remarks from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress of talks. Trump said he was certain there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion in trade discussions with India, while Modi echoed that sentiment, calling the US a natural partner and highlighting the limitless potential of the India US partnership.
Indo Count Industries (up 20%), Welspun Living (up 9.54%), Gokaldas Exports (up 7.74%), Vardhman Textiles (up 6.17%), Trident (up 4.34%), Arvind (up 3.88%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (up 3.24%) and Raymond Lifestyle (up 1.51%) gained sharply.
The sector had been under pressure in recent months after Washington imposed steep tariff hikes on Indian imports, squeezing exporters margins. Hopes of a breakthrough in tariff negotiations have now lifted sentiment, with investors betting on a revival in overseas demand for Indian home textiles, garments, and yarn.
Analysts noted that a favorable deal could restore competitiveness for Indian exporters in the US market, particularly as global retailers diversify sourcing beyond Bangladesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app