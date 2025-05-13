Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 109.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.44% to Rs 202.05 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 109.03% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.44% to Rs 202.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.83% to Rs 14.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 659.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 589.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

