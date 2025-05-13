Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 2.84 crore

Net loss of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 13.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.843.33 -15 13.8112.45 11 OPM %-47.54-191.59 -14.34-10.52 - PBDT-1.754.47 PL 1.801.25 44 PBT-3.073.81 PL -2.54-2.70 6 NP-0.033.81 PL 26.16-2.36 LP

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

