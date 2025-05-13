Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 52.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 52.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 544.57 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 52.76% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 544.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.66% to Rs 184.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.85% to Rs 2060.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1624.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales544.57417.29 31 2060.841624.66 27 OPM %15.4019.89 -17.2020.67 - PBDT85.0997.89 -13 356.32378.95 -6 PBT62.5483.20 -25 267.62320.66 -17 NP34.0071.98 -53 184.66248.39 -26

