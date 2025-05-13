Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 52.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 544.57 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 52.76% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 544.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.66% to Rs 184.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.85% to Rs 2060.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1624.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
