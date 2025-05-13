Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 225.92% to Rs 194.67 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 57.40% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 225.92% to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.45% to Rs 30.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.10% to Rs 399.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

