Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 225.92% to Rs 194.67 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 57.40% to Rs 11.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 225.92% to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.45% to Rs 30.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.10% to Rs 399.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales194.6759.73 226 399.11208.85 91 OPM %9.7719.17 -12.6717.30 - PBDT19.2510.67 80 48.1532.10 50 PBT18.439.89 86 44.6729.46 52 NP11.387.23 57 30.9521.88 41

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

