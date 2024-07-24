Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1620, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.94% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% jump in NIFTY and a 45.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1620, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has gained around 7.63% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20755.35, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1616.05, up 0.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 125.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

