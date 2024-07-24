Granules India Ltd spurts 1.69%, gains for third straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 535.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 535.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Granules India Ltd has risen around 9.81% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20755.35, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 533.8, up 1.45% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 73.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

