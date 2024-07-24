Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1277.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.91% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1277.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 7.12% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20755.35, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

