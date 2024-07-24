J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1860.45, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.49% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% gain in NIFTY and a 45.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1860.45, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 6.65% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20755.35, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71145 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News