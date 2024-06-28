Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suncare Traders Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Suncare Traders Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Black Box Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Kalyani Investment Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2024.

Black Box Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Kalyani Investment Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Suncare Traders Ltd spiked 19.84% to Rs 1.51 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 95.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd soared 19.48% to Rs 382.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62913 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd surged 16.01% to Rs 4168.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 579 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd added 13.81% to Rs 44.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd rose 10.78% to Rs 6350. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2029 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news: Chaos erupts in Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

Criminal neglect behind shoddy infra: Cong on Delhi airport roof collapse

Premium

Indian family offices change startup bets after funding peaked in 2021

Jio Fin, Zomato part of Nifty50? List of likely F&O inclusions, exclusions

Stock Market Live: Sensex slips into red, down 450 pts from record highs; Airtel, pvt banks drag

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story