Suncare Traders Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Black Box Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Kalyani Investment Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2024.

Suncare Traders Ltd spiked 19.84% to Rs 1.51 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 95.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd soared 19.48% to Rs 382.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62913 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd surged 16.01% to Rs 4168.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 579 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd added 13.81% to Rs 44.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd rose 10.78% to Rs 6350. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2029 shares in the past one month.

