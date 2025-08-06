Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 301.22% to Rs 171.68 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 43.54% to Rs 158.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 301.22% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.171.6842.7927.2779.3985.1935.1782.0434.44158.38110.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News