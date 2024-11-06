Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Viji Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 45.24% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net loss of Viji Finance reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.24% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.610.42 45 OPM %-13.1147.62 -PBDT-0.180.16 PL PBT-0.270.07 PL NP-0.240.05 PL

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

