Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the September 2024 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 831.84 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 3.15% to Rs 140.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 831.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 721.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales831.84721.78 15 OPM %25.9328.37 -PBDT220.66212.73 4 PBT187.86182.45 3 NP140.25135.97 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story