eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 3.15% to Rs 140.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 831.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 721.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.831.84721.7825.9328.37220.66212.73187.86182.45140.25135.97

