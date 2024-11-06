Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 300.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 300.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 296.45% to Rs 41.35 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 300.48% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 296.45% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.3510.43 296 OPM %91.4171.05 -PBDT44.819.89 353 PBT44.769.85 354 NP33.728.42 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story