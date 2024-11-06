Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 300.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 296.45% to Rs 41.35 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar rose 300.48% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 296.45% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.41.3510.4391.4171.0544.819.8944.769.8533.728.42

