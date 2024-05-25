Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 9.80% to Rs 919.03 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 8.21% to Rs 42.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 919.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 836.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.13% to Rs 143.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1115.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 3415.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3488.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales919.03836.97 10 3415.283488.42 -2 OPM %10.7711.61 -10.9812.78 - PBDT76.9071.77 7 284.48371.79 -23 PBT50.8350.33 1 181.47291.15 -38 NP42.9639.70 8 143.551115.29 -87

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

