Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 8.21% to Rs 42.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.80% to Rs 919.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 836.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.13% to Rs 143.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1115.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 3415.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3488.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

