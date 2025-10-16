Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 263.65 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers rose 5.58% to Rs 45.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 263.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.263.65201.6523.9629.0664.1859.4061.5758.3945.7843.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News