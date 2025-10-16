Eternal consolidated net profit declines 63.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 183.18% to Rs 13590.00 crore

Net profit of Eternal declined 63.07% to Rs 65.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 183.18% to Rs 13590.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4799.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13590.004799.001.764.71505.00417.00129.00237.0065.00176.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News