Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 127.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 127.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 127.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.49% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 5.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.311.38 -5 5.725.57 3 OPM %61.8368.12 -65.9169.12 - PBDT0.810.94 -14 3.773.85 -2 PBT0.790.92 -14 3.703.76 -2 NP1.340.59 127 3.263.12 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 5300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Affle 3i receives US patent for subject related to detection of fraud in digital advertising

P N Gadgil Jewellers records highest-ever single day festive sale of on Akshaya Tritiya

Parag Milk Foods posts PAT of Rs 26 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin rises to 8.2%

Bliss GVS Pharma invokes arbitration proceedings against Pan Pharmaceuticals, Kenya

First Published: May 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story