Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 5300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13171.43% to Rs 27.87 crore

Net profit of Swojas Foods rose 5300.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13171.43% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7050.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34076.19% to Rs 71.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

