Swojas Foods standalone net profit rises 5300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13171.43% to Rs 27.87 crore

Net profit of Swojas Foods rose 5300.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13171.43% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7050.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34076.19% to Rs 71.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.870.21 13171 71.770.21 34076 OPM %1.94-14.29 -5.20-57.14 - PBDT0.700.02 3400 3.980.06 6533 PBT0.700.02 3400 3.980.06 6533 NP0.540.01 5300 2.860.04 7050

First Published: May 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

