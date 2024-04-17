Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty registers pre-sales of Rs 678 crore in Q4

Sunteck Realty has reported 26% growth in pre-sales to Rs 678 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 537 crore in Q4 FY23.

The pre-sales are higher by 49% as compared with the figure of Rs 455 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Suntecks FY24 pre‐ sales stood at Rs 1,915 crore, a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.

The company recorded collections of Rs 296 crore in Q4 FY23, down 10% YoY and down 32% QoQ. The real estate developers collections for FY24 added up to Rs 1,236 crore, down 1% YoY.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties. SRL's developmental activities are mainly spread out in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with some development in Tier-II cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur and Goa through completed or forthcoming projects.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 52.48% to Rs 42.45 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip had lost 0.78% to end at Rs 427.50 on the BSE yesterday.

