Shilpa Medicare's Telangana facility gets Europe GMP Approval

Shilpa Medicare informed that its Unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana facility has received EU good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate.

The said unit of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacture, testing and distribution of sterile Injections and non-sterile tablets and Capsule finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of the world markets.

The previous EU GMP inspection for this facility was in January 2020.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, the companys unit 4, Jadcherla, Telangana, facility was inspected by AGES, Austria from 22 January, 2024 until 26 January, 2024.

Following a successful inspection, the said unit has been issued GMP Certification from Ages, Austria.

This inspection will facilitate continued supply of medicines for commercial distribution to various countries of the European Union from this unit.

Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4.58 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.62 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 286.48 crore in Q3 FY24, up 9.1% year on year.

The scrip rallied 6.14% to ends at Rs 540.45 on Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News