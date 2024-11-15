Apis India consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.71% to Rs 80.43 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 32.87% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 80.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.80.4379.0811.099.247.706.447.055.736.715.05

