Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.34% to Rs 62.53 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 55.78% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.5335.263.050.435.384.252.941.552.291.47

