Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Sales rise 77.34% to Rs 62.53 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries rose 55.78% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.34% to Rs 62.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.5335.26 77 OPM %3.050.43 -PBDT5.384.25 27 PBT2.941.55 90 NP2.291.47 56

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

