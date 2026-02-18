Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Supra Industrial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Supra Industrial Resources reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.030 0 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

