Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 4080.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 4080.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST
Sales rise 104.45% to Rs 24.33 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 4080.00% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 104.45% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.3311.90 104 OPM %54.9148.99 -PBDT4.051.42 185 PBT2.560.14 1729 NP2.090.05 4080

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

