Hindustan Foods posts 17% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 83.5 crore

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Hindustan Foods has recorded 17% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.7 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 998.1 crore, a growth of 15% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA improved by 10% to Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 75.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 42.1 crore, up by 16% from Rs 36.2 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Sameer R. Kothari, managing director, said: HFL was able to achieve its highest ever quarterly profit despite the unseasonal rains that affected the off take of our seasonal offerings like ice creams and beverages.

The ramp-up in our new plant in Nashik and the stabilization of the shoe business led to a satisfactory performance in this quarter.

The last year was the year of Audacious, Agile and Ambitious bets, this year is going to be all about scaling with intent and executing with discipline. We will continue to focus on acquisitions which are value accretive in an external environment that continues to be challenging and more so with the Tariff War.

Our diversified product mix and differentiated business model gives us confidence of being able to successfully maneuver the turbulent times and we remain confident of being able to achieve the targets that we have set for ourselves."

Hindustan Foods (HFL) offers dedicated and shared manufacturing services to FMCG corporates who are looking to minimize costs while maximizing product quality in the post-GST environment. In 2013, Vanity Case India bought a controlling stake in HFL and since then, the company has diversified across various FMCG categories with manufacturing competencies in food & beverages, home care, fabric care, beauty & personal care, wellness & OTC pharma, leather & sports footwear, and household insecticides, amongst others.

The scrip had shed 0.82% to end at Rs 535.00 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

