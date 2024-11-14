Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 512.81 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 20.59% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 512.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 607.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales512.81607.36 -16 OPM %12.8813.03 -PBDT66.6279.67 -16 PBT55.7168.73 -19 NP39.7950.11 -21
