Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 512.81 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 20.59% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 512.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 607.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales512.81607.36 -16 OPM %12.8813.03 -PBDT66.6279.67 -16 PBT55.7168.73 -19 NP39.7950.11 -21

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

