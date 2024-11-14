Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.57% to Rs 512.81 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 20.59% to Rs 39.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.57% to Rs 512.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 607.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.512.81607.3612.8813.0366.6279.6755.7168.7339.7950.11

