Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 160.63 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 56.58% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 160.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.63132.02 22 OPM %38.9433.50 -PBDT64.4346.59 38 PBT59.7742.63 40 NP44.6428.51 57

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

