Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 78.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 40.36 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 78.18% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 40.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.3647.32 -15 OPM %5.1815.64 -PBDT1.747.17 -76 PBT1.607.04 -77 NP1.155.27 -78

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

