Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 57.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 57.03% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 185.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.185.65140.0735.5229.6267.5444.0762.5840.1146.7829.79

