Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 16.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 609.63 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 16.75% to Rs 70.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 609.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 634.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

