Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 298.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 298.88% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 1415.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1194.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1415.051194.9220.1515.18236.77133.03130.6834.6292.3023.14

