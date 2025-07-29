Suraj consolidated net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.04% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 51.93% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.50.3454.749.6116.486.2010.283.377.572.745.70

