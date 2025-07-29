Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj consolidated net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Suraj consolidated net profit declines 51.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 8.04% to Rs 50.34 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 51.93% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 50.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales50.3454.74 -8 OPM %9.6116.48 -PBDT6.2010.28 -40 PBT3.377.57 -55 NP2.745.70 -52

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

