Suraj consolidated net profit declines 87.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 50.19 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 87.17% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 50.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.1956.647.3314.714.3511.021.478.480.836.47

