Emami consolidated net profit declines 30.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 798.51 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 30.24% to Rs 148.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 798.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 890.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.798.51890.5922.1327.61195.45265.08150.18220.43148.35212.66

