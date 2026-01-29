Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 75.94% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.94% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.5610.64 -76 OPM %29.692.91 -PBDT0.870.48 81 PBT0.290.22 32 NP0.220.17 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Gland Pharma rises after Q3 PAT jumps nearly 28% YoY to Rs 261 crore

Hindustan Copper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME KRM Ayurveda rings the opening bell like a healing conch

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story