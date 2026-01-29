Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.94% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Surana Solar rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.94% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.5610.64 -76 OPM %29.692.91 -PBDT0.870.48 81 PBT0.290.22 32 NP0.220.17 29
