JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 213.18 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 3315.87% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 213.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales213.18229.16 -7 OPM %103.6046.95 -PBDT127.195.63 2159 PBT125.933.70 3304 NP92.572.71 3316

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

